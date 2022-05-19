Gateway Takes Rain-Shortened Finale over Aigles

Sauget, IL - The Grizzlies defeated the Trois-Rivières Aigles 5-2 in a five-inning, rain-shortened series finale on Thursday morning at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, finishing their season-opening home stand at 5-1.

In the bottom of the first inning, Andrew Penner was hit by a pitch and later came around to score on a Peter Zimmermann RBI groundout to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead. One inning later, Gateway capitalized on three walks, as Abdiel Diaz hit an RBI double for a 2-0 lead, and four batters later, Zimmermann connected on a two-run double to expand the lead to 4-0. Diaz went back up to bat in the bottom of the third inning, and hit an RBI single to make it a 5-0 Gateway advantage.

Trois-Rivières got their bats going in the top of the fourth inning, when, with one out and a runner at first base, Carlos Martinez launched a two-run home run to cut the Grizzlies' lead to 5-2.

But after five innings of play, the rain and hail came crashing down at GCS Credit Union Ballpark and the game was called, as the Grizzlies won it 5-2 and take the series two games to one over the Aigles. Brendan Feldmann (2-0) pitched all five innings and allowed two runs while striking out seven for the win.

The Grizzlies will now hit the road for their next nine games, representing the longest road trip of 2022. The journey will begin on Friday, May 20 at 6:05 p.m. CT when they face the New Jersey Jackals for a weekend set in the Garden State. Steven Ridings will start on the mound for Gateway in the series opener Friday night at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, NJ.

