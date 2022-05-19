Boomers Steal Series Win in Extras

POMONA, N.Y. - Down to the final strike, Brett Milazzo blooped a double to tie the game and 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers went on to score four runs in the 10th to tally a 5-1 win and steal a road series victory over the New York Boulders.

A pitcher's duel throughout, Blake Stelzer and Robby Rowland went at each other inning-to-inning. New York scored their lone run in the fourth to open a 1-0 lead. Stelzer threw six innings and struck out 10, allowing just the single run on four hits. Rowland worked into the eighth with the lead. Braxton Davidson opened the ninth with a single and pinch-runner William Salas stole second. New York notched consecutive strikeouts before Milazzo poked a 2-2 pitch the other way to tie the game.

Opening the 10th with a runner at second, Alec Craig singled home the go-ahead run. With two outs Salas singled home Craig and Matt Bottcher finished the scoring with a two-run triple. Darrell Thompson finished out the game by working two innings and striking out five to earn the win. The Boomers had just four hits entering the ninth but finished with 10. Bottcher notched three and Dawson two.

Schaumburg returns home tomorrow night to open the home schedule against Trois-Rivieres. The first 1,000 fans will receive a replica 2021 championship ring thanks to Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard as the team raises the banner and receives their rings from the fourth title in team history. All fans will receive a 2022 magnet schedule courtesy of Anthony DeGrado State Farm Agency. And following the game there will be postgame fireworks. RHP Ryan Middendorf (0-1, 9.00) makes the start for the Boomers. Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

