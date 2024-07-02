Y'alls Hold off Wild Things

July 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (21-24), presented by Towne Properties, stunned the Washington Wild Things (28-17) 5-4 in game one of the three-game series.

This was a pitcher's duel for the majority of the game. Edgar Martinez got the ball for Florence and was phenomenal tossing six strong innings, scattering five hits, allowing just one run, and collecting five K's. Maybe most impressive was just one walk allowed by Marinez who had struggled with control in his past starts. Washington's Jordan DiValerio was just as solid for Washington going seven innings of just one run baseball.

Entering the bottom of the seventh tied 1-1, Ross Thompson relieved Martinez and immediately gave up the lead with an Andrew Czech solo shot to make it 2-1.

Florence didn't go down quietly and was able to answer right back in the top of the eighth. Blaze O'Saben led off the inning with a single and was followed by a Craig Massey walk. Brian Fuentes sacrificed them over into scoring position and Washington intentionally walked Hank Zeisler to load the bases. They were able to punchout TJ Reeves but Zade Richardson was able to come up clutch with the heroics. Richardson entered the at-bat with three strikeouts on the night but was able to launch one deep into the night for a go-ahead grand slam.

Ben Terwilliger came on in the ninth to close the door but Washington made it interesting scoring two runs and making it a one-run game with the go-ahead runner on base. Terwilliger was able to strike out his final batter and end the late rally from Washington to secure the Florence win.

Florence will look to win the series tomorrow when southpaw Randy Abshier toes the rubber against Washington's righty, Mailk Barrrington. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

