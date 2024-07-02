Wild Things Sign Ex-Red Sox Farmhand Brendan Nail

July 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed left-handed reliever Brendan Nail to the active roster in a move presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's No. 1 roofing company. The team released emergency catcher Ryan Roell, who was active this past weekend, to make space on the roster

Nail was a farmhand in the Boston Red Sox system for six seasons from 2017-23. During the 2023 season, Nail split his time between the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. With Portland, he compiled a 1-1 record in 14 games with five starts. In 27.1 innings, Nail earned a 0.99 ERA with 26 strikeouts to 10 walks. Additionally, he recorded three holds and one save before being called up to Worcester.

At the AAA level, Nail made 20 appearances and tossed 26.0 innings. He totaled a record of 2-2 with an ERA of 4.85. Nail punched out 28 batters and walked 16 with three saves to boot.

From his start in A ball to working his way up to AAA, Nail appeared in 137 minor-league contests with the Red Sox organization. He finished his career with a 14-7 record, 13 holds and 13 saves. He had a solid 3.21 ERA with 259 strikeouts to just 92 walks.

Nail played college ball at Western Carolina University from 2015-17. In three years with the Catamounts, Nail made 52 appearances with 35 starts and a career 5.99 ERA. He finished his career with a 14-16 record, fanning 192 batters and walking 130. Nail spent his final two seasons at WCU mainly as a starter after working most games from the bullpen during his freshman campaign. Notably in his final season, Nail earned a win against ACC foe North Carolina State and recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts in six innings of work against both Marshall and The Citadel.

The Wild Things begin a nine-game homestand tonight against the Florence Y'alls at 7:05 p.m on Hall of Fame Family Night presented by Pennsylvania WIC at Wild Things Park.

