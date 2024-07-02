Boomers Blank Ottawa

July 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers kicked off the fun of Independence Day week with a 7-0 shutout of the Ottawa Titans at Wintrust Field, the team's first shutout of the year.

The Boomers opened the scoring in the first inning, plating a pair of runs on four hits and a walk. Christian Fedko doubled with two outs and scored on an RBI single from Chase Dawson. Dawson stole second and scored on an RBI single from Aaron Simmons. Two more runs crossed in the third as the lead grew to 4-0. Fedko led off with a double and scored on a two-bagger from Dawson. Dawson was able to score two batters later on a sacrifice fly from Simmons. The final three runs of the game scored in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Alec Craig and a two-run single from Dawson.

Cole Cook did the rest on the mound, striking out the first four batters faced and allowing just four hits in seven blank frames to earn the win. Cook walked one and struck out seven. Cristian Lopez finished off the shutout with two scoreless frames, fanning a pair. Ottawa saw just three runners reach scoring position in the game.

Dawson finished with three hits, four RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. Fedko, Craig and Will Prater all notched two hits. Craig and Dawson were both on base four times. Every member of the lineup was able to reach safely at least once.

The Boomers (27-19) continue the fun on Wednesday night at 6:30pm with the fits of back-to-back fireworks displays, the fireworks show spectacular presented by BluSky Restoration Contractors. LHP Jacob Smith (0-1, 5.46) makes the start for the Boomers against LHP Bryan Pena (2-3, 4.82). Tickets for the contests on Wednesday and Thursday along with all games are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

