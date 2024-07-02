Ottawa Titans Announce Transactions
July 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
The team returns next week for a busy six-game homestand, with Trois-Rivières and Québec coming to town to end the first half of the season.
In the meantime, the club has recently announced the following signings:
OF Brendan O'Donnell
HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 220 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-12-12
HOMETOWN: Malver, PA | SCHOOL: James Madison
2024: James Madison (NCAA): 60 G, .312 avg, 55 R, 20 2B, 16 HR, 46 RBI, 22 BB, 61 K, 1.037 OPS
OF Lamar Briggs
HEIGHT: 6-1 WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-1-2
HOMETOWN: Charlotte. NC | SCHOOL: Jackson State
2024: Tri-City (Frontier): 20 G, .194 avg, 6 R, 5 2B, 5 RBI, 6 BB, 10 K, .532 OPS
In other news, INF Jason Dicochea has been placed on the Retired List.
The Titans have traded RHP Sam Downs has been traded to Idaho Falls (Pioneer League) for future considerations.
Further, RHP Yuki Narita has been released.
For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
The Ottawa Titans return home next Tuesday night (July 9) - in their final homestand before the all-star break.
