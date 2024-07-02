Ottawa Titans Announce Transactions

The team returns next week for a busy six-game homestand, with Trois-Rivières and Québec coming to town to end the first half of the season.

In the meantime, the club has recently announced the following signings:

OF Brendan O'Donnell

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 220 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-12-12

HOMETOWN: Malver, PA | SCHOOL: James Madison

2024: James Madison (NCAA): 60 G, .312 avg, 55 R, 20 2B, 16 HR, 46 RBI, 22 BB, 61 K, 1.037 OPS

OF Lamar Briggs

HEIGHT: 6-1 WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-1-2

HOMETOWN: Charlotte. NC | SCHOOL: Jackson State

2024: Tri-City (Frontier): 20 G, .194 avg, 6 R, 5 2B, 5 RBI, 6 BB, 10 K, .532 OPS

In other news, INF Jason Dicochea has been placed on the Retired List.

The Titans have traded RHP Sam Downs has been traded to Idaho Falls (Pioneer League) for future considerations.

Further, RHP Yuki Narita has been released.

The Ottawa Titans return home next Tuesday night (July 9) - in their final homestand before the all-star break.

