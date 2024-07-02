Y'alls Take Opener with Late Homer

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things were defeated by the Florence Y'alls by a score of 5-4 in the series opener Tuesday at Wild Things Park.

After two scoreless innings, Florence struck first in the top of the third to take the lead, 1-0. The Wild Things quickly responded after a double from Ricardo Sanchez to score Robert Chayka who singled to lead off the inning.

The bats were quiet after that until the bottom of the seventh inning when Andrew Czech hit a solo home run to make the score 2-1 in favor of Washington. Right-handed pitcher Alex Carrillo came in to attempt to push the game towards its close for Washington, but Florence countered back with a grand slam over the right field fence to take back the lead 5-2 by Zade Richardson.

Down to their final three outs, Caleb McNeely started the inning with a walk and advanced to third on Andrew Czech's single. McNeely later scored on a sacrifice fly to right field from Tommy Caufield. The next batter, Robert Chayka, hit a double down the right-field line to score Czech and cut the deficit to one. Despite the two-out rally, The Wild Things fell short to Florence with a final score of 5-4.

The Wild Things and Y'alls will face off for game two of the series on Wednesday night at Wild Things Park. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and it is Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania.

