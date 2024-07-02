ValleyCats Capitalize on Capitales' Miscues

July 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (23-23) had a come-from-behind series 5-4 victory against the Québec Capitales (30-16) in the series opener on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Québec got on the board in the second. Tyler Osik doubled off Chas Cywin, and he advanced to third after a single from Jonathan Lacroix. Jake MacKenzie laced an RBI double to give the Capitales a 1-0 advantage.

Lacroix extended Québec's lead to 2-0 with a homer in the fourth.

Tri-City stormed back in the bottom of the fourth. Oscar Campos singled off Ryan Sandberg, and moved to second on a wild pitch. Ian Walters singled, and Campos went to third. Walters tried to take second on the throw to the plate, but was thrown out 9-6-2. Chris Burgess knocked in Campos with a single. Dylan Broderick singled, and Burgess coasted to third. Sandberg threw the ball away on a pickoff attempt, which allowed Burgess to cross the plate, and Broderick to go to third. Tyson Gingerich had a go-ahead single to put the ValleyCats on top, 3-2.

Tri-City added some insurance in the fifth. Ryan Cash singled, and was brought in on a double from Campos to make it a 4-2 affair.

The Capitales responded in the seventh. Jesmuel Valentin singled off Nathan Medrano, and Marc-Antoine Lebreux walked. Kyle Crowl doubled in a run, and Lebreux advanced to third. Justin Gideon reached on a 5-2 fielder's choice before Osik poked a game-tying single to make it a 4-4 contest.

Cywin received a no-decision. He pitched five frames, yielding two runs on four hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Sandberg was also handed a no-decision. He threw 4.2 innings, allowing four runs, two earned on seven hits, walking one, and striking out six.

Broderick doubled off Austin Marozas in the eighth, and went to third on a passed ball. Gingerich walked, and Robbie Merced was hit by a pitch. Jaxon Hallmark was plunked, and Broderick came around to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 5-4.

Arlo Marynczak (1-2) earned his first professional win, and finished out the game with two scoreless frames. He did not yield a hit, walked two, and struck out four.

Marozas (0-3) received the loss. He worked an inning, giving up a run on one hit, walked one, and struck out two.

Tri-City will try to take the series win over Québec on Wednesday, July 3 rd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 5 | QUÉBEC 4

W: Arlo Marynczak (1-2)

L: Austin Marozas (0-3)

Time of Game: 3:07

Attendance: 2,218

