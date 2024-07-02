Battle of the Badges II

Sussex County, NJ - The Sussex County Miners are proud to announce the benefactors for the upcoming Battle of The Badges 2 event. This year's event will support two incredible individuals facing significant medical challenges, as well as a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting aspiring state police officers.

We are honored to select Jack Insinga as the benefactor for this year's event. Jack is an 18-year-old high school senior at Sussex Tech who has a deep love for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and his dogs. He is a frequent visitor to Miners games with his family.

On June 3rd, Jack was involved in a severe car accident resulting in the loss of his left foot, third-degree burns to both legs, and significant injuries to his right leg and foot. He is currently at St. Barnabas Burn Center, facing a long and challenging recovery.

This tragic accident has placed a significant financial burden on Jack and his family, as his insurance will not cover all medical expenses, including multiple surgeries, rehabilitation, a prosthetic, and physical therapy. We are rallying around Jack to support his journey to recovery.

For more information about Jack and how to support him, please visit: [Jack's GoFundMe].

Beloved NJ State Police Sergeant First Class Sean Acker suffered an unforeseen pulmonary embolism, leaving him confined to a wheelchair. The medical expenses related to his condition are significant, and donations from the event will help support him and his family.

Additionally, the 50/50 raffle for the evening will support The Gunnar J Bigley Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports young men and women aspiring to become state police officers.

As part of our fundraising efforts, $5 from each ticket purchased, will serve as a donation. Detective Miguel Hidalgo will also be signing a one-day contract, with all proceeds of his salary going towards the cause. Further opportunities to donate and support will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased here: [Battle of The Badges Tickets].

The event will feature a pregame softball game between the NJ State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police. Attendees will enjoy performances by the NJ State Police pipe band, witness horse-mounted units, and see the first pitch flown in by the NJ State Police helicopter. Additionally, there will be silent auctions with sports memorabilia and other valuable items to help raise fund

Last year, the Battle of The Badges event was a tremendous success, raising over $14,000. The funds were used to purchase a motorized wheelchair for Sussex County resident Cash Klem and to support two Pennsylvania state troopers who were wounded during a shootout. We are immensely grateful for the community's generosity and hope to exceed this amount in our current fundraising efforts.

We look forward to another successful Battle of The Badges event, coming together as a community to support Jack, Sergeant Acker, and the Gunnar J. Bigley Foundation.

For more information and updates, please visit our website sussexcountyminers.com and follow us on social media.

