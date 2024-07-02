Crushers Explode for 9-5 Win

AVON, OH- The Windy City ThunderBolts held a 5-0 lead but could not contain a nine-run surge of the Lake Erie Crushers, dropping the opening game of a three-game series Tuesday night 9-5 at Crushers Stadium.

Windy City (20-27) struck first in the top of the first. Following a walk to outfielder Thomas Rodriguez and a base hit by Emmanuel Sanchez, Henry Kusiak hit a sacrifice fly. Joe Johnson knocked in an RBI single, making it 2-0 Bolts.

The ThunderBolts added a pair in the top of the second after an error at shortstop by Jarrod Watkins scored a pair, making it a 4-0 Windy City lead.

J.J. Figueroa notched his second hit of the evening in the top of the third, driving in another run with an RBI double and a 5-0 Bolts lead.

Lake Erie (29-17) got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Ronald Washington demolished a three-run home run, making it 5-3. A wild pitch made it 5-4.

The Crushers knotted the score at 5-5 with an RBI triple by Logan Thomason. Washington pounded his fourth RBI of the night, a double with two outs bringing a 7-5 Crushers lead.

Michael Barker (1-4) tossed 6.0 innings, surrendering five hits and four runs (three earned) while walking one and striking out six.

Caleb Riedel (1-1) endured 0.1 innings allowing two earned runs while walking one and allowing two hits.

Kenny Pierson (1-2) took the win, notching 0.2 innings of relief.

The ThunderBolts continue a three-game series for the middle game against the Lake Erie Crushers Wednesday evening at 6:05 CDT at Crushers Stadium. Darien Ragins (4-0, 2.50) starts for the Crushers against a to be announced Windy City starter. The broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com

