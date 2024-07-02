Cook Dominates Titans, See Win Streak Snapped

Schaumburg, IL - Cole Cook (win, 2-2) shut down the Ottawa Titans (26-18) with seven scoreless innings, seeing the Schaumburg Boomers (27-19) take the series opener 7-0 on Tuesday - snapping the Titans' six-game hot streak.

Shane Gray (loss, 3-3) managed to get the first two outs of the first on a double play - but the Boomers tacked on two runs on four hits to take an early 2-0 lead. An infield hit from Chase Dawson plated the opening run before an RBI single from Aaron Simmons doubled the lead.

Offensively, the Titans were silenced in the opener. Cook had retired the first four he faced via the punch out - and faced one more than the minimum through the first three innings.

In the third, the Boomers added another two runs on four hits - seeing a Chase Dawson RBI double score one before a sac fly from Aaron Simmons made it 2-0.

The best chance for the Titans against Cook came in the fourth - with a two-out walk aboard, Brendan O'Donnell hit a ground-rule double to right-centre, putting two in scoring position. Cook managed to get out of the jam by getting Lamar Briggs to line out sharply to left, keeping the Titans off the board.

Gray left after five - in which the righty allowed four runs on a season-high tying nine hits, walking three, and did not record a strikeout.

Pitching for the second time in almost two weeks, Marcus Pritchard saw eight come to the plate in the sixth - seeing the Boomers add three more runs.

After seven scoreless innings from Cook - in which he allowed just five hits and struck out seven - Cristian Lopez tossed two scoreless innings to preserve the win.

In the loss, the Titans saw their six-game win streak draw to a close and held off the board for the fourth time this season.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game road trip with the second of three against the Schaumburg Boomers on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET from Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Illinois. Over the weekend, the Titans finish interleague play with a three-game series against the Joliet Slammers. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

