Y'alls Drop Rain-Filled Series Opener

June 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (7-13), presented by Towne Properties, dropped the series opener to the Schaumburg Boomers on the road by a final score of 8-6. With the loss, the Y'alls have now lost the first three games of the season series to Schaumburg and dropp to six games below.500 for the first time this season.

This one went back and forth on a rain-filled night in Schaumburg. The Boomers jumped out to a two-run lead in the bottom of the second. Florence battled back to tie the game in the top half of the third inning on a two-run single from Ed Johnson to plate Sergio Gutierrez and Hank Zeisler.

Florence took the lead in the fourth when Zeisler drove home TJ Reeves and Jeremiah Burks with a single of his own. The Y'alls were able to chase Schaumburg's LHP Cole Cook who had thrown seven shutout against Florence the last time he faced them on May 17th.

The story of this game was Florence not being able to hold onto any lead of the night. In Schaumburg's half of the fourth, the rain started to come down and it got to Y'alls starter, Edgar Martinez. The flamethrower walked three in the inning to load the bases with just one out. A two-run single, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly accounted for four runs in the fourth to give Schaumburg the 6-4 lead. Martinez was chased in the fifth inning finishing with a final line of 4.2 IP six runs on five hits and a whopping eight walks.

Florence didn't go away easily. In the top of the seventh, the rain fell on Schaumburg and Florence was able to capitalize on the other side of the rain this time. A sacrifice fly from TJ Reeves and a wild pitch tied the game at sixth.

Ross Thompson came on in relief of Martinez, but once again the Boomers battled back right away. Schaumburg tagged Thompson for three hits in the inning, including a RBI double from Aaron Simmons and an RBI single from Evan Orzech.

The Florence bats fell flat after this and dropped their second game in a row. The Y'alls and Boomers return tomorrow for game number two, with the first pitch set for a 6:30 p.m. CT. Florence will send southpaw Joe Kemlage to the mound who will be opposed by RHP Jackson Hickert.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.