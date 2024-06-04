Bolts Thrashed by Wild Things

June 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - The Windy City ThunderBolts fell to the Washington Wild Things 8-2 Tuesday night at Wild Things Park.

(15-6) Washington struck first with an RBI groundout by Tommy Caufield 1-0 Wild Things. More miscues following a walk and an error in the bottom of the second inning gave a 2-0 lead.

Washington made it 3-0 in the bottom of the third off an RBI double by Robert Chayka. All three runs through three innings were unearned against Windy City RHP Buddie Pindel.

Joe Johnson and Kingston Liniak singled in the top of the fourth, but that was the closest the Bolts got to getting back in the game.

The Wild Things took command of the game with a grand slam by Caleb McNeely, putting the Wild Things ahead 7-0.

Windy City broke the shutout in the seventh. Joe Encarnacion singled, and Heavilin doubled in his first professional run. Bolts catcher Gabriel Bersing recorded his first professional hit.

Every Windy City batter had at least a hit except Christian Kuzemka (0-1) registering four walks.

Bolts first-baseman Joe Johnson had the additional RBI groundout in the ninth inning,

Windy City (9-14) RHP Buddie Pindel (2-2) tossed four innings allowing three runs, none earned over six hits walking three and striking out four.

Washington LHP Kobe Foster (5-2) pitched six innings of work surrendering no runs over three hits while walking three and striking out eight.

Tyler Naumann labored four innings of relief over seven hits allowing five earned runs while walking one and striking out five.

Windy City looks to even the series on the Washington Wild Things Wednesday at 5:05 CT. (John Mikolaicyk 0-0, 6.75 ERA) v Zach Kirby 13.50) ERA).

