Boomers Rally to Series Opening Win

June 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers opened a three-game series against the Florence Y'Alls by tallying an 8-6 win at Wintrust Field on Tuesday night, the team's third straight victory.

Schaumburg opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning when Tyler Depreta-Johnson singled home two runs with one away. Florence came back to tie the score in the third on a two-run single from Ed Johnson with two outs. Hank Zeisler singled home two more in the fourth to put Florence ahead. The Boomers scratched four across the plate in the bottom of the inning to again lead at 6-4. Brett Milazzo singled home a pair with another run scoring on a wild pitch and Chase Dawson lifted a sacrifice fly to cap the inning.

Florence tied the game again in the top of the seventh with a pair of runs but the Boomers recorded two in the bottom of the inning to tally the victory. Moments after throwing out a runner at the plate, Aaron Simmons doubled home the go-ahead run and scored later on a single from Evan Orzech.

Cole Cook made the start and did not factor in the decision after working four innings. Dylan Stutsman collected his second win of the season, working an inning. Jake Joyce slammed the door for his sixth save of the season. The Boomers drew a season high nine walks in the contest while finishing with nine hits. Milazzo finished with three hits and drove home two. Kyle Fitzgerald tallied two hits and scored twice. Orzech reached in all four of his plate appearances, drawing three walks in addition to a single.

The Boomers (15-6) continue the series at Wintrust Field with Wednesday Night Baseball presented by Encore Village of Schaumburg. RHP Jackson Hickert (3-0, 4.91) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against LHP Joe Kemlage (1-2, 5.14) in the middle game. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

