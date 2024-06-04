Timely Hits, Quality Outing Lead Titans to Win

Ottawa, ON - Once again, the Ottawa Titans (10-11) used a big fifth inning - scoring six times en route to a 7-3 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies (14-8) on Tuesday.

Grant Larson (win, 2-2) strung together his team-leading fourth quality outing of the year - in just his fifth start - leading the Titans to the series-opening win with seven innings of three-run ball. At one point, Larson had retired eight in a row.

Following three scoreless innings from Larson and Grizzlies right-hander Deylen Miley (loss, 2-2), the visitors got off to an early lead, with a two-run jack from Peter Zimmermann in the fourth.

Jake Sanford returned the favour with a homer of his own in the bottom half of the fourth - the Canadian's third of the year had the home side down 2-1 through four.

The Titans got to Miley in the fifth - erupting for six runs on seven hits - to take the lead and knock the visiting starter out of the game.

Christian Ibarra leveled the score with a lead-off solo homer to left for his first of the year, setting the stage for the big inning. The final five runs of the inning all came with two outs - seeing a pinch-hit RBI single from Victor Cerny - before a two-run double from Michael Fuhrman and RBI knocks from Jamey Smart and Ibarra to put the game out of reach.

After the Grizzlies added a run off Larson in the seventh - Matt Dallas and McLain Harris combined for two shutout innings of relief to hold up the score.

AJ Wright extended his hit streak to 15 games by going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks - while Jackie Urabez had his on-base streak hit 17 games with a 1-for-1 game before leaving the contest after being hit by a pitch in the fourth.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game homestand with the middle game of a three-game set against the Gateway Grizzlies on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

