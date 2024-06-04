Bad Inning Sinks Grizzlies in Ottawa

June 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Ottawa, Ontario - The Gateway Grizzlies had a 2-0 lead against the Ottawa Titans on Tuesday night, but let it slip away in a six-run bottom of the fifth that included five two-out runs allowed in a 7-3 loss at Ottawa Stadium.

Neither team scored in the first three innings against Deylen Miley (2-2) and Grant Larson (2-2). In the fourth, Gabe Holt reached on his second infield single of the game, and two batters later, Peter Zimmermann came up and hit the first pitch he saw from Larson deep over the left field wall for a home run, making the score 2-0 Grizzlies.

That lead was short-lived. In the bottom of the frame, Jake Sanford cracked a solo homer of his own to right field off Miley to make it 2-1. In the next inning, Christian Ibarra led off the inning by hitting his first home run of the season.

Miley then got the next two men out, but could not get out of the inning. Jake Guenther's fly ball to shallow right field dropped in between Zimmermann and Holt, which set in motion a chain of seven straight batters reaching base safely for Ottawa, during which they scored five additional runs to blow the game open and make the score 7-2. Victor Cerny had a pinch-hit, go-ahead RBI single in the frame, with Michael Fuhrman, Jamey Smart, and Ibarra tacking on RBIs afterwards.

Gateway got back on the board in the seventh when Abdiel Diaz singled home D.J. Stewart to make it 7-3, but the Grizzlies got no closer in suffering the series-opening defeat.

They will look to bounce back quickly in the middle game of the series on Wednesday, June 5, with an 10:00 a.m. CT first pitch at Ottawa Stadium. Collin Sullivan will look to get the Grizzlies back in the win column against Ottawa right-hander Scott Prins.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.