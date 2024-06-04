Washington Signs IF Derek Gellos, Makes Two Other Moves

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed infielder Derek Gellos out of Seattle University, transferred right-handed pitcher Lukas Young from the 7-Day to the 60-Day Injured List and released LHP Liam Pulsipher, in moves in the last 24 hours, presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's No. 1 roofing company.

Gellos has signed his first professional contract after wrapping a four-season collegiate career with Seattle University. There he slashed.323/.401/.438 with eight homers, 83 RBI and 30 doubles to go along with 66 walks drawn and five triples. This season, Gellos slashed.330/.430/.508 with a career-best five home runs and 36 RBI, while doubling 16 times and tripling twice in 53 games. The career.323 batting average ranks fifth in program history and his 179 hits rank seventh. He was named Second-Team All-WAC a few weeks ago for his efforts this season.

A three-year letterwinner at Issaquah High School (Issaquah, Washington), Gellos helped the Eagles to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019 and garnered back-to-back All-KingCo honorable mentions those two seasons.

Young, who was placed on the 7-Day IL May 24, was transferred to the 60-Day IL. Pulsipher was signed the same day and made two appearances for the Wild Things. He logged 2.1 innings with a run allowed on three hits, two walks and a homer. He had one strikeout.

The Wild Things are getting ready to open a six-game homestand starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. with the first of three against the Windy City ThunderBolts.

