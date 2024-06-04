New England's Late Heroics Propel Them to First Sudden-Death Victory

BROCKTON, MA.- Ramon Jimenez went 1 for 5 with a game-tying home run in the ninth as New England defeated Quebec 8-7 in 11 innings. The Knockouts improved to 7-14 and Capitales slipped to 10-12.

Prior to the game J.R. DiSarcina spoke about the importance of this home stand playing nine games in ten days. "It's definitely important right now because we just came out six games on the road. It feels good to be home [at Campanelli] and it actually feels good to be home for ten days."

Coach Edmondson spoke about how his team is looking to outsmart the Capitales in the next three games. "I think we just got to play our game. If we play the way that we are capable of, we can compete with anyone in this league. That's the beauty of baseball, you just have to show up and do it every night, it doesn't matter what you did last night, or the night before or last year, any of that."

Neither of the starting pitchers, Ben Seiler for New England, nor James Bradwell for Quebec, were involved with a decision. Seiler pitched for 4.1 innings and allowed five hits, four walks, and five runs, two of which were earned. Meanwhile, Bradwell also pitched for 4.1 innings and allowed six hits and five runs, four of which were earned. Reeves Martin earned the win, pitching two innings in relief allowing a hit and a run.

Kyle Crowl kicked off the second inning with a double down the third base line. Then, Anthony Quirion connected with a base hit up the middle, bringing in the first run of the game. As the inning progressed, Quebec found themselves with two runners in scoring position and only one out. Seiler then settled in by striking out Tommy Seidel and getting Tyler Blaum to fly out to right field, to end the scoring threat.

In the third inning, the Knockouts quickly secured the first two outs. However, their momentum was disrupted when Justin Gideon reached base due to an error by the first baseman Jimenez. This was followed by a ground-run double off the bat of Crowl, and Quirion getting hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Jesmuel Valentin then delivered a base hit that brought in two runs, giving the Capitales a 3-0 lead. Quebec later added another run due to a passed ball.

New England had a strong start in the bottom of the third inning with two runners on base. However, Bradwell quickly found his rhythm and retired the following three Knockouts hitters in a row, with two of them via strikeout.

The Knockouts initiated a two-out rally in the fourth inning. They loaded the bases, with Mark Herron Jr. capping off the thrilling sequence by hitting a double towards centerfield. The momentum continued as Jake Boone stepped up and delivered a two-run base hit, slicing Quebec's lead in half.

In the top of the fifth inning, Crowell kicked off the inning with a 345-feet home run that soared towards the left field fence. Herron Jr. made a valiant effort to attempt to catch the ball and rob Crowell of a home run, but unfortunately the Capitales' extended their lead to 5-2.

New England scored three different times in the fifth inning. The action began with one out when Brady West hit a single to right field and advanced to second on a wild pitch. John Cristino then came to bat with West in scoring position and delivered an RBI single to the third base side, narrowing Quebec's lead to 5-3. Subsequently, the Knockouts loaded the bases, leading to Cristino scoring on a passed ball. A couple of batters later, Noah Lucier also scored on a wild pitch, tying the game at five runs apiece.

Quebec, in the sixth, had a runner on first base with only one out. They executed a successful hit-and-run play when Gideon hit a single, advancing the baserunner to third base. However, with runners on the corners, Crowl struck out swinging and Gideon was caught stealing at second base as the Capitales left two runners being left stranded on base.

The game was tied until the ninth as both relievers for each side kept their opponent bats at bay. However, in the ninth, Gideon delivered a go-ahead home run towards right center field to give Quebec a 6-5 lead. The Knockouts were down to their final strike when Jimenez, who was 0 for 4 with four strikeouts, delivered a game-tying 409-foot home run towards right field.

After the game Jimenez talked about the home run. "I had a tough day like you said. I was just trying my best to keep things simple and put the ball in play and just pass it to the next guy. [I was] trying to make something happen."

The game went to extra innings. Francisco Hernandez grounded out moving the runner to third and Valentine scored on a wild pitch to give the Capitales the lead. The Knockouts tied the game during the bottom half of the 10 th when Cristino drove home Luis Atiles who scored on a base hit to even up the game at 11 apiece.

After the game coach Edmondson talked about the win. "They're starters are good...we just played the whole game and then we checked the score at the end. We've been on the wrong side of a couple of them. If we keep playing hard, we're going to run into a bunch of wins."

The Knockouts return to Campanelli Stadium tomorrow night at 6:30PM for game two of their game set with the Quebec Capitales. Tickets for the game can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

