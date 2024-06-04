Jhon Vargas Wins Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Award

June 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - Jhon Vargas made Tri-City ValleyCats history on Saturday, June 1 st against the New England Knockouts by hurling a nine-inning complete game shutout in a 10-0 victory. The experienced right-hander spun a gem, only giving up five hits while punching out seven batters, and throwing 114 pitches in the win. Vargas improved to 4-0 this season.

Vargas turned in the ValleyCats first complete game shutout since RHP Rafi Vazquez tossed seven scoreless in the front end of a doubleheader at "The Joe" against the Washington Wild Things on May 21 st, 2023. It is the first nine-inning complete game shutout since RHP Joey Gonzalez silenced the Empire State Greys on August 14 th, 2022.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Vargas is currently in his second season in the Frontier League. He had previously spent time in the Atlantic League and the American Association. Vargas has posted a 3.85 career ERA in two seasons between the ValleyCats and Evansville Otters.

Vargas became the eighth player in franchise history to earn a Frontier League weekly award, and the first 'Cats player to receive this honor in 2024. Tri-City had four players receive a weekly award last year; INF Pavin Parks from July 14-16, OF Aaron Altherr from June 12-18, and OF Carson McCusker from May 30-June 4 all took home the "Player of the Week" award. RHP Dan Beebe took home the "Pitcher of the Week" award from July 14-16, 2023. In 2022, OF/DH Denis Phipps was the lone ValleyCats player to be nominated for a weekly honor. In 2021, right-handed pitcher Josh Hiatt received "Pitcher of the Week" honors before first baseman Brad Zunica earned a "Player of the Week" nod.

Tri-City begins a three-game road trip in Paterson, NJ against the New Jersey Jackals tonight, Tuesday, June 4 th at Hinchliffe Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. The ValleyCats will play three games in Paterson, NJ against the New Jersey Jackals from June 4-6. The 'Cats and Built2Win will host the fourth annual 518 Futures Classic on Thursday, June 6 th at Joe Bruno Stadium. Gates will open at 4 PM and the Home Run Derby begins at 4:30 PM. The Futures Classic Game will start at 6:30 PM. Tri-City returns home for a three-game weekend series against the New York Boulders from June 7-9. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

