Burgess' Two Homers Power 'Cats to Victory

June 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (11-11) took the series opener by a score of 7-5 over the New Jersey Jackals (9-12) on Tuesday at Hinchliffe Stadium.

Tri-City took an early lead in the first. Jaxon Hallmark reached on an error from Nilo Rijo. Demias Jimerson singled off Jake Kuchmaner. Lamar Briggs doubled in a run. Robbie Merced then picked up an RBI groundout to put the ValleyCats ahead, 2-0.

Chris Burgess homered for the first time this year to provide Tri-City with a 3-0 advantage in the fourth.

New Jersey responded in the bottom of the fourth. Luis Acevedo singled off Chas Cywin. Rijo then walked before Arbert Cipion flew out, which moved Acevedo to third. Acevedo came around on a balk, which cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Jackals added on in the fifth. Xavier Valentin singled, and advanced to second as Frank Nigro reached on a fielder's choice. Trent Taylor loaded the bases after Merced committed an error. Valentin was brought in, and Nigro moved to third as Bryson Parks hit into a double play. Acevedo singled in Nigro to make it a 3-3 game.

Merced worked a one-out walk in the sixth. Burgess followed suit with a two-run jack to put the ValleyCats on top, 5-3. It was the first multi-homer night for a 'Cats player since Aaron Altherr belted two long balls against the Trois-Rivières Aigles on September 3, 2023.

Hemmanuel Rosario lifted a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Tri-City added some insurance in the eighth. Ryan Velazquez issued a free pass to Merced, who swiped second, and went to third on a wild pitch. Burgess knocked in a run after reaching on an error from Cipion, and moved to second. It was the first four-RBI effort since Alec Olund brought in four in this year's season opener on May 10. Afterward, Broderick grounded out against Edgar Rodriguez, and Burgess went to third. Tyson Gingerich drove in Burgess with a single to give the ValleyCats a 7-4 lead.

Cipion singled off Nathan Medrano in the bottom of the eighth, and stole second. Jordan Scott walked, and the two baserunners executed a double steal. Valentin reached on a 5-4 fielder's choice, which scored Cipion, and made it a 7-5 affair.

Medrano finished off the game for his second save of the season. He pitched 2.1 innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Cywin (2-2) earned the win. He tossed a season-high 6.2 innings, yielding four runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out five.

Kuchmaner (2-1) received the loss. He threw six frames, giving up five runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out five.

Tri-City looks to clinch its fourth consecutive series win, and faces off against New Jersey next on Wednesday, June 5 th. First pitch is scheduled for 11:35 AM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | NEW JERSEY 5

W: Chas Cywin (2-2)

L: Jake Kuchmaner (2-1)

S: Nathan Medrano (2)

