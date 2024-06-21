Y'alls Blanked in Joliet
June 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (14-21), presented by Towne Properties, were shutout in game one against the Joliet Slammers by a final score of 5-0. The loss breaks the four-game win streak for the Y'alls, which was their longest of the season.
Florence did not have it tonight. Fresh off a sweep of the Windy City ThunderBolts, the bats were left in Crestwood, IL. Florence managed just four hits all game and only put one runner on third in the seventh.
The Y'alls sent Edgar Martinez to the mound who was looking to rebound after a loss to Lake Erie his last time out. It was an interesting one for Martinez who ended up going six and two-thirds innings allowing seven hits and five earned. After allowing runs in the first and third, Martinez had been effective in pitching four straight unconventional one, two, three innings. The Y'alls tested their luck and sent him out for the seventh inning where he immediately loaded the bases with nobody out. All three runs came in, highlighted by a two-run single from Chris Davis, and gave the Slammers their 5-0 lead.
Florence will try to bounce back and even the series tomorrow night. They will send southpaw Randy Abshier to the mound, fresh off his Y'alls debut where he fired six shutout innings. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT.
