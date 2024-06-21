Miners Edge 'Cats Despite Cywin's Brilliant Outing

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (16-21) fell 8-5 after a late comeback from the Sussex County Miners (14-22) on Friday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Sussex County broke the deadlock in the third. Evan Giordano singled off Chas Cywin. Willie Escala laid down a sac bunt to move Giordano to second. Gabriel Maciel singled in a run to pull the Miners ahead, 1-0.

Sussex County added to its lead in the fourth. Gavin Stupienski lifted a solo homer to put the Miners on top, 2-0.

Tri-City rallied in the sixth. Jaxon Hallmark and Javeyan Williams were both issued a walk from Mike Reagan. Oscar Campos singled, and Williams went to third. Campos moved to second after getting into a pickle following his RBI knock. Two batters later, Kyle Novak poked a two-run single against Eston Stull to give the ValleyCats a 3-2 advantage.

Tri-City doubled its lead in the seventh. Robbie Merced singled, stole a base, and moved to third on a wild pitch. Alec Olund drove in a run with a single to put the ValleyCats on top, 4-2.

Sussex County stormed back in the eighth. Cory Acton and Oraj Anu singled off Gino Sabatine. Stupienski ripped an RBI double, and a throwing error from Olund allowed Anu to score and tie the game. Alec Sayre walked, and Giordano capped the frame with a three-run blast to make it a 7-4 affair.

Reagan received a no-decision. He pitched 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, walking four, and striking out five.

Cywin was also handed a no-decision. He spun seven frames, yielding two runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out two. In his best and longest start of the 2024 campaign, he retired 10 batters in a row from the fourth to the seventh.

Acton went yard in the ninth to pull the Miners ahead, 8-4.

Robbie Hitt walked Merced in the bottom of the ninth, who stole second and third. Hallmark and Williams were also given free passes to load the bases with nobody out. Olund hit into a 6-4-3 double play, and Merced came around to score to cut the deficit to 8-5. Hitt induced a flyout from Campos to seal the Sussex County win.

Stull (2-0) earned the win. He went 1.2 innings, giving up a run on four hits, and struck out five.

Sabatine (2-1) was charged with the loss. He pitched two frames, yielding six runs, five earned on eight hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Tri-City plays the middle game against Sussex County on Saturday, June 22 nd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | SUSSEX COUNTY 8 | TRI-CITY 5

W: Eston Stull (2-0)

L: Gino Sabatine (2-1)

Time of Game: 2:55

Attendance: 2,672

