Knockouts Drop Weekend Opener to Boulders

June 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







POMONA, N.Y.- Isaac Bellony delivered a go-ahead two run single in the seventh to give New York a 9-5 victory over New England on Friday night at Clover Stadium. The Boulder uptick their record to 25-11 while the Knockouts sink to 11-25.

Both starting pitchers ended up with a no decision. New York Isaac Baez pitched for 4.1 innings, giving up nine hits and five earned runs while also walking two batters and striking out four. Peter Allegro, who came in for relief, secured the win by pitching 2.2 shutout innings and allowing only two hits. For New England, Ben Seiler pitched for 4.1 innings and allowed five hits, four earned runs, and walked seven batters. Dan Goggin took the loss, giving up three hits, walking four batters, and allowing four earned runs.

The Boulders quickly took advantage of a prime scoring opportunity in the bottom of the first inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Peyton Isaacson drew a walk, to force home a run. Following this, Joe DeLuca reached base on a fielder's choice and advanced to second due to an error by Brady West adding another run for New York.

New England answered back in the top of the second. Tommy Kretzler was on first base when Nolan Lucier hit a triple, bringing Kretzler home and reducing New York's lead to just one run. Shortly after, J.R. DiSarcina hit a single to left field, bringing in another run for the Knockouts and tying the game at two apiece.

Marshall Awtry led off with a walk, and New York followed with two consecutive hits to load the bases in the third. However, their momentum was cut short when Kwitzer grounded into a double play, resulting in Awtry being tagged out at the plate. The Boulders managed to take the lead in the third inning when Nick Gotta scored on a wild pitch.

Jake Boone hit a single up the middle in the third, and John Cristino hit a single to right field. This put the Knockouts in a great position with runners in the corner and no outs. Then, West hit a sacrifice fly to left fielder David Vinsky, tying the game at three runs apiece. A few batters later, the Knockouts had two runners in scoring position with two outs. Unfortunately, Ramon Jimenez struck out looking, ending the top of the inning.

The Knockouts had two of their players positioned on base with two outs. Their hopes were revitalized when Cristino delivered an RBI single to right field, enabling New England to claim their first lead of the game. The hit resulted in DiSarcina, positioned on second base, crossing home plate, breaking the tie and giving the team a one run lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, Kretzler hit his first home run of the season, sending the ball over the left-field fence to increase the Knockouts' lead to 5-3. In the bottom half of the inning, Vinsky drew a walk, and Isaacson reached base on a fielder's choice. New England Manager Jerod Edmondson decided to make a pitching change, but Nic Daniels, the new pitcher, gave up a game-tying, two-run homer to DeLuca, marking his eighth home run of the season.

Austin White started the sixth inning with a lead-off hit. With White at first New York's catcher, Awtry attempted a pickoff. However, White advanced to second base on a throwing error by Awtry. The next batter, Boone, struck out but reached first base due to a wild pitch, putting two runners on with no outs. A subsequent wild pitch allowed both runners to advance 90 feet, putting them in scoring position. Despite this, New York's reliever Allegro regrouped and struck out the next three batters, effectively preventing the Knockouts from scoring.

In the seventh the Knockouts had two players on base with only one out. However, their momentum was halted when DiSarcina hit a fly ball to Assaf Lowengart in right field and White struck out to conclude the inning. In the bottom of the inning, the Boulders found themselves in a promising position with the bases loaded and two outs. Bellony delivered a clutch base hit, sending the ball through the right side of the field to bring in two Boulders runs, propelling New York to a 7-5 lead. They weren't done yet as they added two more in the inning which included a Nick Gotta RBI single.

Kretzler and Boone from New England both recorded multiple hits. Cristino stood out for New England, leading the team with an outstanding three-hit performance, while four other Knockouts players contributed with a single hit each.

New York's Austin Dennis, Gotta, and Isaacson each had a strong multi-hit game, showcasing their offensive prowess. Additionally, David Vinsky and DeLuca from New York also contributed with individual base hits, adding to their team's offensive efforts.

The Knockouts continue their six-game road trip tomorrow, playing in game two of their set with the Boulders. They are back at Campanelli Stadium next Friday, hosting Trois-Rivieres in a weekend matinee. Tickets for the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

