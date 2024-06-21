Boomers Rally from Early Deficit But Drop Series Opener with Washington

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers fell behind early and rallied to lead in the fifth inning but the Washington Wild Things scored the final six runs to nab a 10-5 win in the opener of a weekend series at Wintrust Field.

Washington jumped ahead with single runs in the first and third. Christian Fedko smacked his fourth homer of the year to tie the game in the bottom of the third before Washington scored twice in the fourth to lead 4-2. The Boomers strung together four consecutive hits in the fifth to plate three runs. Alec Craig led off with a double and Will Prater followed with a single. Fedko doubled home the first run to bring the Boomers within 4-3 before Chase Dawson singled home the tying run and Kyle Fitzgerald put the Boomers in front with an RBI groundout.

Washington was able to take the lead again with three runs in the seventh and added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth to grab the win. The Wild Things scored in six different innings. The game marked the first time in six previous meetings that a contest between the two teams was decided by more than three runs. The 10 runs allowed matched a season high total.

The Boomers were able to finish with 10 hits. Prater, Fedko, Dawson and Willie Joe Garry all posted two hits. Cole Cook threw five innings in a no-decision, striking out five. Cristian Lopez, Dallas Woolfolk, Dylan Stutsman and Peter Tveite all worked an inning.

The Boomers (22-14) continue the series and brief four-game homestand with an action-packed Saturday night. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Bugs Bunny Bobblehead on Chuck Jones Center for Creativity Looney Tunes Night. There will be creativity stations throughout the ballpark and the Boomers will wear specialty jerseys to be auctioned off to benefit the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity Chicagoland. There will also be fireworks following the game. LHP Jaco Smith (0-1, 4.03) is scheduled to start for the Boomers with Washington sending LHP Kobe Foster (4-0, 3.16) in the 6:30pm contest. Tickets for Saturday night and all games at Wintrust Field in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

