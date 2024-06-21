Wild Things Take Series Opener to Start Longest Trip of Season

SCHAUMBURG, Il. - Behind strong bullpen work, a strong seventh and late insurance, Washington took the series opener in Schaumburg over the Boomers, 10-5, and coupled with the results in the league, now is 1.5 games up on second-place Lake Erie in the West as the longest road trip of 2024 has officially begun.

Washington got the scoring started in the first inning on an RBI single by Andrew Czech with two outs that scored Evan Berkey, who hit a book-rule double to start the game against lefty starter Cole Cook. Washington compiled a three-hit inning but left two in the first. Runners on base being stranded by Washington ended a bit of a theme in the win, but in the win, didn't end up biting Washington.

The Wild Things added a run in the third as Czech singled and came across on a Wagner Lagrange RBI single, which also came with two outs, like the first-inning tally. In the bottom half, Christian Fedko hit a two-run homer to tie the game at 2-2, but that tie didn't last long. Washington plated two in the fourth on an RBI single by Evan Berkey and a Fedko throwing error on a fielder's choice off the bat of Caleb McNeely.

Dariel Fregio was tagged four three runs in the fifth, his final inning of work, as Schaumburg got four hits to start the frame. Fedko's RBI double and an RBI single by Chase Dawson tied the game before Schaumburg took its only lead of the game on an RBI groundout by Kyle Fitzgerald that made it 5-4 Boomers.

Washington waited until the seventh to pounce but took the lead for good in that frame. A bases-loaded sac fly by Alex Ovalles tied the game at 5-5 and then McNeely hit a two-run double to right, giving the Wild Things a 7-5 lead. For McNeely, the two-out double gives him 24 two-out RBI on the campaign. A bases-loaded hit by pitch that Evan Berkey wore brought home the eighth Washington run making it 8-5 in the eighth inning.

Fregio got a no decision after five innings of work in his start. That's when the pen took over and continued its stellar season to keep Washington close and ahead after they got ahead. Ryan Munoz spun two scoreless frames for the win, his first of the year. Christian James fanned the side in a 1-2-3 eighth and Gyeongju Kim worked a clean ninth in the win and a non-save situation.

Berkey, Ethan Wilder, Ricardo Sanchez, Czech and Lagrange all had multi-hit nights in the win, as Washington collected its 10 runs on 15 hits. The Things left 15 in the win. Washington also did not make an error in the game and has not since June 12.

Washington and Schaumburg will do battle again in the middle game at Wintrust Field tomorrow evening at 7:30/6:30 p.m. CT. Lefties will toe the rubber with Kobe Foster going for Washington and Jacob Smith for the Boomers.

