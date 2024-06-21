Otters Drop Series Opener with 'Bolts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - In the opener of the second series of their nine-game home stand, the Evansville Otters were defeated Friday night by the Windy City ThunderBolts 8-2 at Bosse Field.

The Otters (14-23) gave up an early lead to the ThunderBolts (16-22) and could not recover.

In the first and second frames, the opposition tallied five unanswered runs on the board, highlighted by a two-run home run to open play.

Evansville plated one in the fourth inning. Pavin Parks led off with a double and was later brought in when Logan Brown smoked an RBI-double to right-center field.

The final Otters run of the game came in the fifth inning. For the second inning in a row, Evansville garnered a leadoff two-bagger, this time from Blake Mozley. Giovanni DiGiacomo followed suit with a double of his own to score another run and make it a 5-2 game.

Later, the ThunderBolts added one more in the eighth and a pair in the ninth to cap off the scoring.

On the rubber, the southpaw Braden Scott (0-6) took the loss and went six innings, giving up as many hits and five runs. After the second, he did not allow another run and struck out eight on the day. Buddie Pindel (5-2) earned the win.

Six of the nine Otters hits were accumulated by DiGiacomo, Brown and Parks, each tallying two.

The series against Windy City will continue tomorrow with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

