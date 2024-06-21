Knockouts Sell Richard Brito to Saltillo of Mexican League

BROCKTON, MA - The Knockouts are excited to announce that the contract of right-handed pitcher Richard Brito has been sold to Los Saraperos de Saltillo of the Mexican League.

Brito, just 25 years old, heavily impressed through his seven games in a Knockouts uniform. As a starter, Brito produced a 3.77 ERA in 43 innings of work. He also struck out a total of 40 batters throughout his time on the mound. The highlight of Brito's game was his consistency, only recording 15 walks and throwing just two wild pitches.

"I'm just really excited for Richard to get an opportunity to go to a league like that...He's going to get a little bit more exposure and face some high-level competition. I think he's shown a lot here of what he can do. He should be in an organization [in the Frontier League], hopefully somebody's going to give him an opportunity here soon because I think his ceiling is so high. I'm just really excited for him and he's going to do great," New England Manager Jerod Edmondson said about Brito.

This marks the first time in franchise history that the contract of a Knockouts player has been sold to another professional league. New England has other players who have experience in the Mexican League, most prominently with Jalen Garcia. The Billings, Montana native played with Los Tigres de Quintana Roo last season before signing with the Knockouts.

