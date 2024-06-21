Titans Fall in Opener to Aigles, See Win Streak End

Ottawa Titans' Taylor Wright at bat

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Ottawa Titans (20-16) saw their season-high six-game win streak come to an end in an 8-1 loss to the Trois-Rivières Aigles (19-17) on Friday.

Tucker Smith (win, 2-3) dominated the Titans through six and a third for his second win of the season - not allowing a run on four hits - while striking out five. The Titans saw two left aboard in both the first and the fourth but could not break the ice.

Taylor Wright (ND, 0-0) tossed two scoreless innings to start things off for the Titans - in which the righty allowed just two singles in the second - and struck out one in his first start of the campaign.

Playing to a scoreless tie in the fifth - the Aigles broke through against Jonah Jenkins (loss, 0-3), who was in his third inning out of the bullpen. With a leadoff walk on base, a bunt from Brandon Hernandez went right back to the mound, and Jenkins airmailed the bag at second, pushing Willie Estrada over to third. Later. A wild pitch brought home the first run, a passed ball sent home another, and a sac fly from Dalton Combs made it 3-0.

The Aigles tacked on four more against Sam Downs - sending nine to the dish in the seventh to blow the game open to 7-0. Luis Curbelo knocked one in with a single before a sac fly from Brendon Dadson and a two-run knock from Willie Estrada put the game out of reach.

Jason Dicochea got the Titans on the board with the bases loaded with a sac fly off Logan Hofmann in the eighth - with the run being charged to reliever Hernando Mejia - who walked two in two-thirds of an inning of work.

Making his professional debut - Yuki Narita saw a leadoff walk to LP Pelletier plate on a Dalton Combs double to right in the eighth - making it 8-1. Narita signed earlier in the day after spending parts of the last two seasons with the Guelph Royals of the Intercounty Baseball League.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game road trip with the second of three against the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. from Stade Quillormana in Trois-Rivières, Québec. After the set in Trois-Rivières, the Titans return home for a six-game homestand starting Tuesday night against the New England Knockouts. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

