Bolts Gnaw Otters, 8-2

June 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, IN- Windy City ThunderBolts gnawed a two-run first inning and a three run second defeating the Evansville Otters 8-2 Friday night at Bosse Field.

Windy City (16-22) struck first in the top of the first. After Henry Kusiak singled with two outs, Kuzemka blasted his eighth home run of the season for a 2-0 Bolts advantage.

The voltage didn't stop in the second inning. With the bases loaded, Garrett Broussard got hit by pitch cashing in a run. Next man up Kusiak delivered a two run single accumulating a 5-0 Windy City lead.

Evansville (14-23) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth. Logan Brown doubled in Pavin Parks who led off the inning with a double making it 5-1. Bolts RHP Buddie Pindel saw his 18 consecutive scoreless inning streak end.

The Otters began the bottom of the fifth with a pair of double once again. Giovanni Digiacomo doubled in Logan Brown making it 5-2.

Following a Cam Phelts RBI ground out, Kingston Liniak hit a two run triple in the top of the ninth fueling an 8-2 Bolts lead.

Pindel (5-2) tossed 7.0 innings conceding nine hits over two runs walking one and striking out seven.

Bolts LHP Jack Mahoney pitched a scoreless eighth and RHP Tyler Laporte a spotless ninth.

Otters starting pitcher Braden Scott (0-6) logged 6.0 innings enduring five earned runs over six hits while walking three and striking out ten.

The ThunderBolts are back in action Saturday for game two of a three game series against the Evansville Otters. Windy City RHP John Mikolaicyk (1-4, 6.00 ERA) v Evansville RHP Parker Brahms. First pitch from Bosse Field is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

