Yager Named Warriors' Captain; Leadership Group Finalized
October 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - Brayden Yager has been named the 36th captain in Moose Jaw Warriors' history.
"It feels really good," Yager said. "It's definitely an honour, there's a lot of guys in this room that could wear the C, but I'm excited."
Yager takes the reigns from Denton Mateychuk, who served as the Warriors' captain for the past two seasons before graduating to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
"I have some pretty big boots to fill and learned a lot from him," Yager said.
"He was a guy that I looked up a lot to and went to him with questions, so going to try and be like that for my teammates."
Warriors head coach Mark O'Leary said naming Yager the team's captain was an easy decision.
"All the things that we talk about, what the Moose Jaw Warriors are all about, that's Brayden Yager," O'Leary said. "Doing the right thing, always, off the ice and it's that ownership, doing things with purpose, the effort, the compete and when you think about that races-and-battles mindset, that's Brayden Yager."
Yager is heading into his fifth season with the Warriors and has a chance to make his mark in the team's history books this season.
The Winnipeg Jets prospect currently sits eighth all-time in points with 250 and 18th all-time in goals with 104 in 211 games with the organization.
Originally selected with the third overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Yager was an integral part of the Warriors' 2024 WHL Championship team with 35 goals and 95 points in 57 games last season.
"The biggest thing is leading by example on the ice, it's all about compete and some leaders don't have to say much, you can show it on the ice through your work ethic and compete," Yager said.
The Warriors also finalized the team's leadership group for the 2024-25 season with Rilen Kovacevic, Kalem Parker and Brayden Schuurman named as assistant captains.
The Warriors' leadership group will be on full display this weekend when the team travels to Alberta for games in Lethbridge on Friday and Medicine Hat on Saturday.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024
- Portland Winterhawks Announce Toyota as First-Ever Official Team Jersey Patch Partner - Portland Winterhawks
- Six Rockets Prospects to Compete at 2024 WHL Cup - Kelowna Rockets
- Hawks Unveil 2024-25 Leadership Group, Kyle Chyzowski Named Team Captain - Portland Winterhawks
- Weekend Preview: October 4th & 5th - Victoria Royals
- Yager Named Warriors' Captain; Leadership Group Finalized - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Six Hurricanes Prospects to Participate at 2024 WHL Cup - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- WHL Announces Schedule for 2024 WHL Cup - WHL
- Moen, Brownlee to Play at WHL Cup - Swift Current Broncos
- Heidt & Parascak Return in Big Way to Help Cougars to 5-2 Win in Kelowna - Prince George Cougars
- Rockets Fall 5-2 To Prince George - Kelowna Rockets
- Blades Erase Two-Goal Deficit against Hitmen for Fourth Straight Win - Saskatoon Blades
- Saskatoon Comes Back to Top Hitmen - Calgary Hitmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Yager Named Warriors' Captain; Leadership Group Finalized
- Yager Aiming to Bring Pro Habits to Warriors this Season
- Warriors Announce 2024 Induction Class into the Conexus Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame
- Warriors Reassign Degagne to Blazers U18 AAA
- Warriors Fall in Overtime to Regina on Sunday