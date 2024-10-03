Hawks Unveil 2024-25 Leadership Group, Kyle Chyzowski Named Team Captain

October 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, October 3, its leadership group for the 2024-25 season, headlined by captain Kyle Chyzowski. Ryder Thompson will wear the 'A' for all 68 regular season games, while Tyson Jugnauth, Carter Sotheran, Josh Zakreski, and Ryan Miller will rotate in as alternate captains. Chyzowski becomes the 49th captain in Portland Winterhawks history.

Chyzowski, 20, enters his first season as Portland's captain and his third wearing a letter among the club's leadership group, after being named an alternate in just his second full season with the Winterhawks. The Surrey, B.C. native posted a career-high 50 points in 65 games in 2023-24, before leading the team in goals with nine as Portland clinched a Western Conference Championship in the postseason. Chyzowski has tallied six points (5G, 1A) in three contests so far this season, including his second WHL career hat trick, to average two-points-per-game to kick off his fifth year with the Winterhawks. The 5-foot-10, 171-pound center boasts 132 points in 210 career games as he enters his final WHL campaign.

Thompson, 20, makes his debut as an alternate captain with the Winterhawks, after serving as a valuable voice in the locker room for the past four years. The product of Russell, MB earned a career-best 35 points in 67 regular season games last year, before adding a goal and two assists from the blueline in the playoffs. Thompson will play in his 200th career WHL game in the Winterhawks home opener against the Victoria Royals on Friday, October 4th. He has recorded 62 points in 199 games played with Portland.

Jugnauth, 20, has been selected as an alternate captain with Portland after completing one full season with the Winterhawks. The product of Kelowna, B.C. was drafted in the fourth round (100th overall) by the Seattle Kraken before joining Portland for the 2023-24 season, where he netted seven goals and 34 assists in 41 games, scoring at a point per-game pace. Jugnauth totaled 16 more points (4G, 12A) in the Winterhawks playoff run to the Western Conference Championship.

Sotheran, 19, earns alternate captain honors with the Winterhawks, after being an impact player on and off the ice for the past two seasons. The Sanford, MB native was taken in the fifth round (135th overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2023 NHL Entry draft before posting a career-high 40 points from the blueline in 66 games last season. He added 11 points (4G, 7A) and a +20 rating en route to the conference championship in the postseason. Sotheran has registered 63 points in 135 games played with the Winterhawks.

Zakreski, 18, has been named to an alternate captaincy in his third year with the Portland Winterhawks. The product of Saskatoon, SK tallied a career-best 49 points (21G, 28A) in 68 games during the 2023-24 season, before adding eight more points in the playoffs. Zakreski has recorded 78 points in 147 games played with the Winterhawks organization.

Miller, 17, earns the 'A' in his second year with Portland. Posting 15 points (6G, 9A) in his rookie season, the Medicine Hat, AB native earned a leadership role, providing an invaluable presence in the locker room.

