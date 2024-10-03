Weekend Preview: October 4th & 5th

October 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release









Victoria Royals defenceman Justin Kipkie

(Victoria Royals) Victoria Royals defenceman Justin Kipkie(Victoria Royals)

The Victoria Royals are continuing their road trip this weekend with a back-to-back set of games against the Portland Winterhawks and Wenatchee Wild. It begins on Friday, Oct. 4th, in Portland at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum with puck drop set for 7:00 pm.

The Royals enter the weekend atop the Western Conference with seven points and a record of 3W-0L-1OTL. This comes after the team collected two wins and four points last weekend over the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers, and now matchup with the defending Western Conference Champions in the Winterhawks.

Friday's match in Portland will also be the debut of the Royals leadership group for the 2024-25 season. Justin Kipkie was named team captain with Nate Misskey, Reggie Newman and Cole Reschny as assistant captains.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Justin Kipkie - The 19-year-old from Calgary, AB, will make his season debut on Friday after spending time at NHL Training Camp with the Utah Hockey Club. Kipkie is entering his third full season in Victoria after appearing in 67 games last season, scoring 52 points with 16 goals and 36 assists. On Tuesday, Kipkie was named captain for the 2024-25 season and became the ninth captain in team history.

PORTLAND

Kyle Chyzowski - The 20-year-old center from Surrey, B.C., is riding a hot start to his final season in the WHL. After three games, Chyzowski has recorded five goals highlighted by a hat-trick in the season-opener against Kamloops. The veteran appeared in 62 games last season totaling 50 points, with 17 goals and 33 assists.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (3W-0L-1OTL-TP7) 1st in Western Conference

PORTLAND - (2W-1L-0OTL-TP4) 7th in Western Conference

WENATCHEE - (2W-1L-1OTL-TP5) 3rd in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

- Oct. 4, @ POR - 7:00 pm

- Oct. 5, @ WEN - 6:00 pm

- Oct. 11, v. WEN - 7:05 pm

- Oct. 12, v. WEN - 4:05 pm

- Oct. 18, v. PA - 7:05 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Radio

All Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1.

Royals Upcoming at Home

The Royals return to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre to face the Wenatchee Wild on Friday October 11th at 7:05pm and Saturday October 12th at 4:05pm.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00am on Saturday home game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.