Moen, Brownlee to Play at WHL Cup

October 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Two prospects of the Swift Current Broncos will represent their home provinces at the WHL Cup later this month as F Carter Moen (Swift Current, SK) will represent Team Saskatchewan and D Calum Brownlee (Winnipeg, MB) will play for Team Manitoba.

Both Moen & Brownlee were selected by Swift Current in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft in the first rounds. Moen, 15, was taken 17th overall in the draft and is playing with the Swift Current Legionnaires in the SMAAAHL. While Brownlee, 15, was picked in Round 2, 42nd overall and is playing with the Winnipeg Wild in the WAAAU15 league.

The Broncos organization would like to congratulate Carter & Calum for making their provincial teams and wish them the best of luck in search of a WHL Cup Crown.

The WHL Cup goes from October 22 to 27 in Red Deer.

