Six Hurricanes Prospects to Participate at 2024 WHL Cup

October 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Thursday that six prospects selected in the 2024 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft will represent their Province's at the 2024 WHL Cup.

Goaltender Leif Oaten and defencemen Reid Soper and Colt Carter will represent Team Alberta at the tournament while Matteo Di Stefano will participate for Team BC, Jake Evans will represent Team Saskatchewan and Tyden Lafournaise will participate for Team Manitoba.

Lafournaise, 15, is the lone 'Canes propsect to represent Manitoba at the tournament. He was selected in the first-round (13th overall) by the Hurricanes in the 2024 WHL Draft. The Winnipeg, MB, product appeared in two pre-season games for the Hurricanes collecting two assists and a plus-1 rating. Last year, he racked up 126 points (66g-60a) along with 20 penalty minutes in 32 regular season games with the Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA team while added a whopping 23 points (13g-10a) with four penalty minutes in seven post-season games.

Di Stefano, 15, will represent Team British Columbia. The 6'0, 160-pound forward was selected in the sixth-round (124th overall) by the Hurricanes in the 2024 Draft. He appeared in one pre-season game for the 'Canes during the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season. Di Stefano recorded 34 points (11g-23a) along with 42 penalty minutes in 27 regular season games with the Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep team while adding two points (1g-1a) in three playoff games. The Port Coquitlem, BC, product has recorded nine points (3g-6a) along with 26 penalty minutes in seven games with the Yale U17 Prep team so far this season.

Oaten, 15, is one of three prospects to represent Team Alberta at the WHL Cup. The Calgary, AB, product was the first goaltender picked in the 2024 WHL Draft by the Hurricanes in the third-round (58th overall). He appeared in half of a pre- season game for Lethbridge stopping all 17 shots he faced helping the Hurricanes to a victory. The 6'2, 190-pound netminder appeared in 12 regular season games last year for the Edge School U15 Prep team posting an 11-1-0 record with a 2.90 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. This season, Oaten will play for the Edge U18 Prep team.

Soper, 15, will also represent Team Alberta. The 6'2 180-pound defenceman was chosen by the Hurricanes in the second-round (32nd overall) in the 2024 Draft. He skated in two exhibition games for the 'Canes collecting two assists and a plus-3 rating with two penalty minutes. The Edmonton, AB, product recorded 10 points (4g-6a) along with 16 penalty minutes in 25 regular season games for the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep team last year while adding two assists in five playoff games. Soper has recorded one goal in one game so far this season with the NAX U18 Prep team.

Carter, 15, is also one of seven defenceman for Team Alberta. The sixth-round selection (132nd overall) of the Hurricanes in the 2024 Draft had a terrific season in 2023-2024 collecting a whopping 55 points (25g-30a) with four penalty minutes in just 34 regular season games for the St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA team. The Drayton Valley, AB, product then followed with 22 points (7g-15a) in nine post-season games for the Sabres. Carter has collected two assists in one game so far this season with the St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA team.

Evans, 15, is the lone 'Canes prospect to represent Team Saskatchewan at the tournament. The fourth-round (84th overall) pick of the Hurricanes signed during training camp and appeared in one pre-season game for Lethbridge. The Saskatoon, SK, product spent the 2023-2024 season appearing in 17 games with the Saskatoon Generals U15 AA team where he amassed 36 points (17g-19a) along with four penalty minutes. He added 11 points (3g-8a) in six playoff games.

This season, Evans has picked up five points (3g-2a) and two penalty minutes in his first two games with the Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA team.

The 2024 WHL Cup tournament will take place from October 23rd until October 27th in Red Deer at the Peavey Mart Centrium. The tournament will feature teams from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba competing in a round-round tournament format followed by playoffs. The entirety of the WHL Cup can be watched on CHL TV.

The Hurricanes return to action on Friday, October 4th when they welcome the defending WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

