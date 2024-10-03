Heidt & Parascak Return in Big Way to Help Cougars to 5-2 Win in Kelowna

KELOWNA, BC - The trio of Riley Heidt and Terik Parascak made an immediate impact in their return to the Prince George Cougar lineup, helping the team to a 5-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets, Wednesday at Prospera Place.

Heidt, Parascak, and Borya Valis combined for nine points in the win. Josh Ravensbergen earned his third win of the season, making 27 saves on 29 shots.

GOALS:

1st PERIOD:

1-0 Cougars at 12:45 - Riley Heidt (1) (PP) assisted by Terik Parascak and Borya Valis // The Cougars jumped out to a 1-0 lead and it was courtesy of their captain Riley Heidt. Heidt received a pass and had the puck at the left circle and slid a shot on the ice and through the legs of Jari Kykkanen to make it 1-0.

2nd PERIOD:

1-1 at 0:47: Tij Iginla (1) assisted by Hiroki Gojsic // Tij Iginla also returned to the WHL tonight. He got in behind the Cougar defence off a pass from Hiroki Gojsic and the Utah Hockey Club prospect fired a shot top corner on Josh Ravensbergen to knot the game at one.

2-1 Rockets at 11:44 - Michael Cicek (3) assisted by Hiroki Gojsic and Caden Price // The Rockets brought in the puck into the Cougar zone down the left wing, and a Hiroki Gojsic shot was stopped by the mask of Ravensbergen and then Michael Cicek was able to pot home the rebound to give Kelowna the lead.

3rd PERIOD:

2-2 at 3:43: Terik Parascak (1) assisted by Riley Heidt and Borya Valis // The Cougars equalized the game in spectacular fashion. A Borya Valis pass found Riley Heidt along the right-wing side into the Kelowna zone, and the Cougar captain fed the puck to Terik Parascak through his legs and Parascak hammered home a one-timer to make it 2-2.

3-2 Cougars at 11:40: Carlin Dezainde (4) assisted by Hunter Laing and Jett Lajoie // The Cougars re-took the lead, and it was courtesy of great work from the line of Hunter Laing and Jett Lajoie who got the puck to the net and Carlin Dezainde was the one to slide home the rebound make it 3-2 PG.

4-2 Cougars at 15:11: Terik Parascak (2) assisted by Riley Heidt and Borya Valis // The Cats continued to pour on the pressure in the final period, and it was Riley Heidt again spotting Terik Parascak in the slot who then redirected the puck past Kykkanen to double the Prince George lead.

5-2 Cougars at 17:50: Matteo Danis (3) (EN), assisted by Aiden Foster and Viliam Kmec // The Cats put the bow on a tremendous third period, courtesy of an empty net tally from Matteo Danis to make it 5-2 late in the game.

FINAL SCORE:

PG: 5 KEL: 2

FINAL SHOTS:

PG:26 KEL: 29

POWER-PLAYS:

PG: 1-2 KEL: 0-0

GOALTENDING:

PG: Josh Ravensbergen - 60:00 - 27/29

KEL: Jari Kykkanen - 59:30 - 21/25

3 STARS:

1.PG: Terik Parascak (2-1-3)

2.PG: Riley Heidt (1-2-3)

3.KEL: Tij Iginla (1-0-1)

