WHL Announces Schedule for 2024 WHL Cup

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League, in partnership with BC Hockey, Hockey Alberta, Hockey Saskatchewan, and Hockey Manitoba, announced today the schedule of games for the 2024 WHL Cup in Red Deer.

Slated to be contested from Wednesday, October 23 through Sunday, October 27, the WHL Cup will be played exclusively at the Peavey Mart Centrium - home of the WHL's Red Deer Rebels. The tournament will feature teams from the four Western Canadian provinces competing in a round-robin tournament format followed by playoffs.

The 2024 WHL Cup will showcase the top 2009-born players from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

The WHL Cup, established in 2009, is held every season except in years when the Canada Winter Games are contested, and is the first step in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence for players.

2024 WHL Cup - Event Schedule

Wednesday, October 23

Game 1 - Manitoba at British Columbia - 4:15 p.m. MT

Game 2 - Saskatchewan at Alberta - 7 p.m. MT

Thursday, October 24

Game 3 - British Columbia at Saskatchewan - 4:15 p.m. MT

Game 4 - Alberta at Manitoba - 7 p.m. MT

Friday, October 25

Game 5 - Saskatchewan at Manitoba - 10:30 a.m. MT

Game 6 - British Columbia at Alberta - 1:15 p.m. MT

Saturday, October 26

Semifinal - Third Place at Second Place - 1:15 p.m. MT

Semifinal - Fourth Place at First Place - 4 p.m. MT

Sunday, October 27

Bronze Medal Game - 10:15 a.m. MT

Gold Medal Game - 1 p.m. MT

