Blades Erase Two-Goal Deficit against Hitmen for Fourth Straight Win

October 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release









Saskatoon Blades gather after a goal

(Saskatoon Blades) Saskatoon Blades gather after a goal(Saskatoon Blades)

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades remained the only undefeated team in the WHL after a 4-3 win Wednesday against the Calgary Hitment at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Five different Blades found the scoresheet in the club's fourth straight victory. Forward Rowan Calvert potted his second consecutive game-winning goal with under seven minutes remaining in the third period. The Moose Jaw, SK product finished the game with a goal and an assist, giving him four goals and six points this season.

Sophomore forward Hudson Kibblewhite dazzled the highlight reel with a between the legs goal late in the second. The Vernon, BC native's first of the season capped off a two-point night for the right-handed shot.

Rounding out the scoring was rookie forward Cooper Williams, 20-year-old defenceman Grayden Siepmann, and 2006-born winger William James.

Special teams was crucial for the Blades, going 1-for-4 on the man advantage, while killing off all four Hitmen powerplays.

The Blades next test is Friday at Innovation IPlex for their third meeting of the season against the Swift Current Broncos.

Puck drop is 7:00pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.