Portland Winterhawks Announce Toyota as First-Ever Official Team Jersey Patch Partner
October 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, October 3, an expansion of its multi-year partnership with Toyota, naming them the team's first-ever official jersey patch partner. Toyota, a longtime partner of the Winterhawks, supports several key team initiatives, including the 'Chase the Dream' campaign, Toyota Tailgate Fan Fest, and the Toyota Trick Shot promotion.
"Toyota has been a loyal partner of the Winterhawks for over a decade," said Winterhawks Chief Marketing Officer, Jeff McGills. "Expanding our partnership with the introduction of the jersey patch advertising in the WHL will continue to drive greater association between our brands. We are excited to announce Toyota as our new jersey patch sponsor."
Toyota, a global automotive leader with a deep-rooted presence in the Pacific Northwest, is committed to supporting local communities and fostering connections through its partnership with the Portland Winterhawks. With headquarters in Plano, Texas, and facilities worldwide, Toyota continues to innovate and push boundaries in the automotive industry while backing youth initiatives and fan engagement. The longstanding relationship between Toyota and the Winterhawks reflects their shared dedication to growing the sport of hockey and giving back to the Portland community through impactful programs and memorable fan experiences.
