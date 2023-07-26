NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



World Series Trophy at McCormick Field this Week

July 26, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release


ASHEVILLE - The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are bringing the Commissioner's Trophy to McCormick Field as part of the Woodforest Bank Trophy Tour.

The Trophy will be on display at the ballpark on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28. Fans can take photos with the trophy on the concourse from 5:30pm through the end of the game on both Thursday and Friday.

The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series.

Check out the Asheville Tourists Statistics

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...

South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Asheville Tourists Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central