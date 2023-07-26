World Series Trophy at McCormick Field this Week

ASHEVILLE - The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are bringing the Commissioner's Trophy to McCormick Field as part of the Woodforest Bank Trophy Tour.

The Trophy will be on display at the ballpark on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28. Fans can take photos with the trophy on the concourse from 5:30pm through the end of the game on both Thursday and Friday.

The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series.

