Greenville Drive Announce William Bradshaw as Organization's 17th Annual Green Day Honoree

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive, the High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, announced today that William Bradshaw, President and Owner of the recently sold Bradshaw Automotive Group, has been selected as the honoree for the team's annual Green Day celebration, presented by TD Bank, this year to be held on Tuesday, August 8th at Fluor Field as the Drive host the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Every season at Fluor Field, the Greenville Drive has chosen, celebrated, and paid tribute to an individual whose efforts have made Greenville one of the most livable, desired, and thriving cities in the country. In his more than 40 years as the President and Owner of Bradshaw Automotive Group, not only has William Bradshaw helped thousands take to the streets in a fresh set of wheels but he's helped to ensure a brighter future for Greenville's youngest citizens.

Duly dedicated to the welfare of the children of the Upstate, Bradshaw helped to ensure countless children arrived safely to their destinations with his extraordinary child car seat program. But beyond the automotive realm, Bradshaw's philanthropic focus has been queued into the needs of children in the Upstate with the largest donation of its kind to the Prisma Health Children's Hospital, his frequent contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, his strong support for The Children's Museum of the Upstate, and countless untold efforts.

"The Drive has always been committed to continuing to grow Greenville and the Upstate and nothing is more critical than investing in the future leaders and citizens of our city," said Craig Brown, Owner and Chairman of the Greenville Drive. "William's work, care and attention to the needs of Greenville's children and youngest citizens, ensures a wonderful future for the place we call home."

"I'm humbled, delighted, and honored by this recognition," said Bradshaw. "I've been proud to call Greenville home for many years and I've truly loved being surrounded by the wonderful people of this community, and appreciated the opportunity to give back to a place that's meant so much to me. I'm looking forward to many more years of helping this community grow and thrive and I can't wait to see what's in store for the city of Greenville."

Bradshaw joins an acclaimed group of Green Day honorees, including Mayor Max Heller and his wife, Trudy (2006); Greenville City Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming and Greenville County Councilwoman Xanthene Norris (2007); former Greenville Technical College President Dr. Tom Barton (2008); businessman and philanthropist C. Dan Joyner (2009); civic leader, judge and attorney Merl Code (2010); former S.C. Governor and U.S. Secretary of Education Dick Riley (2011); South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities Founder Dr. Virginia Uldrick (2012); environmentalist and attorney Tommy Wyche (2013); philanthropists Hayne and Anna Kate Hipp (2014); Centennial American Properties CEO David Glenn (2015); Erwin Penland Co-Founder Joe Erwin (2016); Hughes Development Corporation Chairman Bob Hughes (2017); Spinx Chairman Stewart Spinks (2018); Southernside Neighborhood President Mary Duckett (2019), Mayor Knox White (2021), and Dr. Burke Royster (2022).

In honor of Green Day and Greenville's birthday celebration, Drive players will wear special green uniforms and caps on Green Day, and fans are encouraged to create a "green out" by sporting green, as well. First pitch is set for 7:05pm against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The first 2,000 fans through the stadium gates will receive a commemorative Green Day t-shirt, and the first 1,000 kids will receive a commemorative Green Day cape, all courtesy of TD Bank. Bradshaw will be honored on the field just prior to the first pitch and again during the game. Following the game, the Drive invites fans to stick around for a spectacular fireworks show in celebration of Greenville's birthday.

