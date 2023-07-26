Williams Drives in Five Runs on Four Hits, Hot Rods Down Drive 14-3

July 26, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Carson Williams finished a triple shy of the cycle during his 4-for-5 night at the plate, lifting the Bowling Green Hot Rods (14-12, 45-42) to a 14-3 win over the Greenville Drive (13-13, 49-43) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green plated the first runs of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Greenville starter Angel Bastardo. Brock Jones drilled a two-out double to right to put himself in scoring position. Williams brought him home with a single, making it a 1-0 Hot Rods lead. After a walk from Willy Vasquez, one out later, Dru Baker singled in Williams and Vasquez, increasing Bowling Green's lead to 3-0.

The Drive responded in the top of the second against Hot Rods starter JJ Goss. With two outs, Eduardo Lopez worked a walk. Max Ferguson singled to right-center, plating Lopez, cutting into Bowling Green's lead, 3-1.

One run came around to score for the Hot Rods in the bottom of the second with Bastardo still on the mound. Jalen Battles led off with a base hit and eventually scored on an RBI groundout by Shane Sasaki, lengthening the lead to 4-1.

The Hot Rods added two runs in the bottom of the fourth against Bastardo. After a leadoff walk from Baker, Nick Schnell doubled him home. Later in the inning, Schnell scored on a wild pitch, making it 6-1. In the top of the fifth, Greenville scored two runs on long balls from Alex Erro and Roman Anthony, making it a 6-3 Hot Rods lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bowling Green increased the lead off Greenville reliever Graham Hoffman. Williams lifted a solo homer over the right center field wall, making it a 7-3 game. After Dominic Keegan walked and Baker singled, both runners scored on a base hit from Jalen Battles to put the Hot Rods up 9-3. Williams drove in another run off Hoffman on a RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to make it 10-3.

Williams and Baker both smacked two-RBI singles in the bottom of the eighth off Drive reliever Aaron Perry, moving the score to 14-3. Bowling Green reliever Kyle Whitten closed it down in the ninth, pushing the Hot Rods to a 14-3 victory.

Goss (4-4) earned the win, allowing three runs on four hits, a walk, and five strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Bastardo (2-6) took the loss, letting up six runs on six hits, two walks, and six strikeouts over 4.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and the Drive play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green rolls out RHP Duncan Davitt (3-1, 5.05), while Greenville starts RHP Luis Perales (0-0, 1.80).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.