Crawdads Drop Game 2 vs Hudson Valley

July 26, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC- The Crawdads lost Wednesday night's contest against the Hudson Valley Renegades by a score of 7-0.

Nick Lockhart got his first start of the year, going 3.1 innings. He allowed four hits and walked none while giving up a run in the second and one in the fourth.

Leury Tejada entered in relief, lasting 2.2 scoreless frames. Yohanse Morel pitched a scoreless seventh but allowed a grand slam in the eighth before recording an out, to put the Crawdads behind 6-0. Jackson Kelley finished out the eighth without further damage but allowed a run in the ninth.

Cody Freeman led the Crawdads offense with two hits, a single and a double. Keyber Rodriguez, Abimelec Ortiz, Geisel Cepeda, and Daniel Mateo also picked up base hits.

The teams will meet again tomorrow evening for Fire and Ice Night. It is also Thirsty Thursday by Focus News, Peoples Bank Thursday, and Planet Fitness Thursday. Local Heroes Week by Hendrick Honda Hickory also continues.

South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2023

