Dash Drop Tight Game Two, 7-6

GREENSBORO, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash battled to the final out but were dealt a second loss in a row against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 7-6, Wednesday afternoon at First National Bank Field.

Like game one, Winston-Salem (43-45) struck in the top of the first inning. After reaching on a single to lead off the game, Jacob Burke came home to score on an error giving the Dash a 1-0 lead. Tim Elko, who had a multi-hit outing on Tuesday night, continued his hot start in the series. The first baseman brought home a run on a RBI single to center giving Winston-Salem an early 1-0 lead.

Johan Dominguez got the start for Winston-Salem and held Greensboro (46-43) bats at bay over his two innings of action. The 27-year-old, on a rehab assignment from AAA Charlotte, worked two scoreless innings and punched out three in his fourth start this year with the Dash. After the second, Andrew Dalquist took over with a 2-0 lead.

The Grasshoppers cut the lead in half in the third, but Winston-Salem answered right back. Loidel Chapelli rocketed his 13th double on the year to center plating a run and building the advantage back to two, 3-1.

Greensboro came back quickly. With a runner on and no outs, Eli Wilson hit a two-run homer to left tying the game at three. Dalquist recovered and sat down the next three batters in order, and the two sides went to the fifth tied at three.

After Winston-Salem went down quietly in the top half of the frame, Greensboro took the lead on a sacrifice fly and later pushed across another run after Brenden Dixon walked with the bases loaded giving the home side a 5-3 advantage.

Trailing by two, Winston-Salem needed a response. Elko wasted no time. Leading off the inning, the 10th round pick of the White Sox in 2022 blasted his fourth home run with Winston-Salem the opposite way to right making it a one run game, 5-4. The Dash pushed across another run in the frame tying it a five, but the Grasshoppers immediately regained the lead on a solo homer from Jase Bowen and after six innings, Greensboro led, 6-5.

The Dash knotted it up at six in the seventh, but the Grasshoppers delivered the go-ahead blow in the bottom half. With a runner on, Dixon tripled driving home a run and giving Greensboro the lead for good, 7-6. In the ninth, the Dash put the tying run on base and had the go-ahead run at the plate, but Dante Mendoza shut the door giving the Grasshoppers the 7-6 victory.

Elko finished the day 2-4 with two RBI, while Burke and Colson Montgomery both picked up multi-hit outings.

Winston-Salem and Greensboro meet for game three on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. from First National Bank Field.

