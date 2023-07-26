'Clones Fall to Blue Rocks in Extras, 11-9

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 11-7, in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park. The Cyclones tallied 15 total hits, including four from LF Rhylan Thomas, but Wilmington scored all 11 of its runs over the final four frames en route to the victory.

The Cyclones found the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second. Following a 1B Mateo Gil single that allowed 2B D'Andre Smith to advance to third, Smith then proceeded to dart towards home on a heads-up baserunning play as Wilmington relayed the ball in. The Cyclones then doubled their lead on an RBI groundout from SS Junior Tilien, plating Gil.

It took Wilmington until the seventh inning to respond. 2B Viandel Pena doubled for the second time of the night, knocking in the first Wilmington runs of the night to tie the game.

Brooklyn responded immediately. In the bottom half of the frame, with Tilien on third base, a wild pitch allowed Brooklyn to pull back in front when Tilien crossed home. Moments later, CF Alex Ramírez plated Thomas on a sacrifice fly to give Brooklyn a 4-2 lead.

Much like Brooklyn, Wilmington punched right back. In the eighth, DH Will Frizzell brought the Blue Rocks within one on a solo blast to lead off the frame. Moments later, Pena laced yet another double - his third of the night - to give Wilmington a 5-4 lead.

The see-saw affair continued in the bottom of the eighth, when Tilien singled home two to give Brooklyn the lead, followed by a Ramírez RBI single. That gave Brooklyn a 7-5 lead.

With their backs against the wall in the ninth, Wilmington countered in a big way. First, CF Jeremy De La Rosa logged an RBI triple to cut the deficit to one. Then, LF Jared McKenzie's single scored De La Rosa to tie the game, and force extras. Brooklyn had no answer in the bottom of the ninth.

The tenth inning saw Wilmington explode with offense. Pena's fourth base hit and fifth RBI of the night brought home Wilmington's ghost runner. Then, after a single from RF Daylen Lile, De La Rosa broke things open with a three run blast, giving Wilmington an 11-7 edge.

Brooklyn mustered two runs in the bottom of the 11th, before bringing the go-ahead run to the plate with only one out. However, a C Kevin Parada strikeout and SS William Lugo flyout ended things.

The Cyclones and Blue Rocks return to action at noon on Wednesday at Maimonides Park. RHP Blade Tidwell (7-3, 3.29 ERA), fresh off of setting the single-season Brooklyn strikeout record, is set to oppose LHP Andrew Alvarez (5-2, 2.76 ERA).

