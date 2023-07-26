HVR Game Notes - July 26, 1992

Hudson Valley Renegades (51-40, 12-13) at Hickory Crawdads (44-41, 17-7)

RHP Brendan Beck (0-0, 0.77 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Lockhart (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

| Game 92 | Road Game 44 | L.P. Frans Stadium | Hickory, N.C. | July 26, 2023 | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

ON TO THE TARHEEL STATE:The Hudson Valley Renegades make their first-ever visit to Hickory, North Carolina this week to take on the Hickory Crawdads. The Crawdads and Renegades played a six-game series at Heritage Financial Park last year where 'Gades took five out of the six games from the Texas Rangers High-A affiliate.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades powered past the Hickory Crawdads 16-5 on Tuesday night. Agustin Ramírez, Anthony Garcia, and Christopher Familia each homered in the victory. All nine starters recorded a hit while six recorded multi-hit games. Spencer Jones and Familia paced the offense with three hits each and Garcia reached based five times. Tyrone Yulie earned the win, after hurling striking out five across 5.0 innings. Carlos Gómez and Harrison Cohen combined to blank the Crawdads in the final four innings.

ANOTHER ONE:On Tuesday, RHP Drew Thorpe was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 17-23. Thorpe previously earned the award for the week of May 29-June 4 and was named SAL Pitcher of the Month in June. In his lone start on Sunday versus the Brooklyn Cyclones, the New York Yankees' No. 6 prospect tossed 8.0 shutout innings and struck out 13 batters, setting a new single-game franchise record. He earned the Renegades fifth weekly award of the season joining pitchers Juan Carela and Tyrone Yulie, and outfielder Aaron Palensky.

RUNS, RUNS RUNS:The Hudson Valley Renegades tied their season-high run total in Tuesday night's 16-5 victory over the Hickory Crawdads. They previously scored 16 runs back on April 26 against the Greenville Drive. The 16 runs was also their highest offensive outburst since a 15-2 win at Greenville on April 30.

GETTING HOT:Over the course of the last five games, Christopher Familia is 8-for-20 (.400) with one double, two home runs, four RBIs, two walks, and five runs. The Renegades outfielder has a pair of three hit performances over his last three games as well. He's also recorded a hit in the last three games.

DOUBLE TROUBLE:After a two home run performance on Sunday against Brooklyn, Ben Cowles became the first Renegade to hit two home runs in the same game since April 30 and the seventh to do so this season.

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff leads all of MiLB with 2.93 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out 492 batters in 384.1 innings, the top of the list as well. The Brooklyn Cyclones sit third with a 3.13 ERA.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 29-for-74 (.392) with 10 doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs, five walks, and 11 runs in 18 games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games while also already collecting seven multi-contests in his brief time in High-A. The Renegades catcher recorded at least one extra-base hit in five straight games from July 7th - July 16th. Since June 29th, only Troy Johnston (MIA--AAA) and Abraham Toro (MIL-AAA) have recorded more doubles during this span in all of Minor League baseball.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 26 one-run games this season and they own an 11-15 record (.423) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses were decided by two runs or fewer.

WALK THIS WAY: After not having a player walk three or more times in a single-game since May 17, Hudson Valley has now complete this feat three times since the All Star Break after Anthony Garcia did so against Hickory on Tuesday. Spencer Jones and Rafael Flores each had a three walk game in the two previous series. Since the second half began on June 20th, Flores leads the team with 16 walks in 98 plate appearances.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 1029 batters compared to 1024 for Hudson Valley this year. The Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 2nd. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

HE GETS ON BASE!:With three hits on Tuesday night against Hickory, Spencer Jones extended his on-base streak to 16 games. The New York Yankees' No. 3 prospect is hitting .333/.444/.483 with three doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs, 11 walks and four stolen bases.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on July 14, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

