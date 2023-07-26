Rincones, Claws Walk-Off in Game Two on Wednesday

July 26, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Gabriel Rincones Jr. hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh in game two of the double-header and Jersey Shore picked up a 3-2 win and a split of the Wednesday pair.

The BlueClaws (11-15/46-45) have won four of five and are 10-4 against Aberdeen (17-8/49-40) so far this year.

Game One

The IronBirds took the first game 4-2.

Aberdeen got on the board in the third on a two-run home run from Max Wagner, his 10th of the season. They added a run in the fourth on an RBI double from Maxwell Costes.

Jersey Shore got two back in the bottom of the fourth. Kendall Simmons hit a two run home run, his seventh of the year and his second straight game with a home run. Nick Ward came in on a throwing error to cut the lead to 3-2. Aberdeen, however, added a run and held on for a 4-2 win.

Gabriel Cotto (0-3) gave up three runs in four innings and took the loss. Jared Beck started for Aberdeen and gave up two runs, one earned, in four innings. Reliever Ryan Hannen threw two scoreless to earn the win while Dan Hammer earned his second save.

Game Two

Jersey Shore won game two 3-2, with Rincones Jr. driving in all three runs.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the first on an RBI double by Rincones Jr., and he added an RBI single in the third to put the BlueClaws up 2-0. Aberdeen tied the game with two runs in the fourth, and the score remained tied into the seventh.

There, the BlueClaws loaded the bases with two outs and Rincones Jr. came through again. His RBI single scored Erick Brito with the winning run and the BlueClaws had their fifth walk-off win of the season.

Matt Russell (5-5) earned the win with a scoreless seventh. Andrew Walling, making his BlueClaws debut in the sixth, threw a 1-2-3 inning as well. Starter Gunner Mayer gave up two runs over 4.1 innings of work.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Mitch Neunborn starts for the BlueClaws.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.