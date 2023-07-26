Grasshoppers Defeat Dash, 7-6, in Wednesday Day Game

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash, 7-6 on Wednesday, July 26. The Grasshoppers improved to 10-15 on the second half of the season while the Dash fell to 9-16. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 11-9 as the Grasshoppers had one error.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was infielder Jase Bowen as he went 4-5 with a home run, a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Outfielder Sammy Siani followed as he went 2-4 with one run scored. Catcher Eli Wilson also tallied a home run for the Grasshoppers.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up eight hits, five runs (three earned), and one free base on 5.1 innings of work. Jake Stevenson recorded the win for the Grasshoppers for his first of the season.

Hunter Dollander took the loss for the Dash and fell to 1-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at home tomorrow, Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 PM. Come out to First National Bank Field for the Hoppers game and Thirsty Thursday. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

