Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Myles Abbate for 2023-24 Season

September 1, 2023







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Myles Abbate to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Abbate, 23, comes to Worcester following a four year NCAA Division III career with the Plymouth State University Panthers of the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC). With the Panthers, the 5'9", 170lb forward scored 115 points (54-61-115) in 86 games, leading the program in scoring across all three of his full, non-COVID shortened season. Abbate was named MASCAC Rookie of the Year his freshman year, is a two-time MASCAC Player of the Year, three-time MASCAC Champion, two-time first team all-conference, one time second-team all-conference, and was a NCAA III All-USCHO First team selection & NCAA III ACHA First Team All-American his senior year during the 2022-23 season.

"We are excited to add Myles to our line up," Railers assistant coach Bob Deraney said. "He is a proven winner, point producer and brings a very high compete level. We look for him to bring these to the very talented group of forwards we have put together."

Prior to collegiate hockey, the Norwell, MA native played two seasons of prep school hockey at Proctor Academy in Andover, NH. At Proctor Academy, Abbate scored 77 points (39-38-77) in 59 games played.

"Playing in Worcester and near home is something that I've really wanted," Abbate said. "Just getting this opportunity, it's an honor."

The Railers have announced nineteen players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Abbate joins Todd Goehring, Ryan Verrier, Andrei Bakanov, John Copeland, Zach White, Quinn Ryan, Christian Evers, Brendan Robbins, Mike Higgins, Blake Christensen, Blade Jenkins, Max Johnson, Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the nineteen signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

