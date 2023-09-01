K-Wings Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

September 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the team's 2023-24 promotional schedule Friday with single-game tickets going on sale Tuesday, September 5.

TAP HERE FOR FULL 2023-24 K-Wings Promotional Schedule

Single-game tickets for all 36 home games are available for purchase starting Tuesday, September 5 at Wings Event Center's Box Office and online HERE. Starting on Sept. 5, the Box Office is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from Noon to 4:00 p.m. & Fridays from Noon to 6:00 p.m.

The K-Wings are also excited to announce the team will play two preseason games before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Kalamazoo is to host one exhibition game versus the Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 at Wings Event Center. K-Wings Season Ticket Holders receive free admission to the game and are asked to pick up their 2023-24 Season Ticket Holder Packet, starting at 5 p.m. on Gameday (Oct. 14).

All other fans are invited to witness the start of the K-Wings journey to the Kelly Cup for just $7 (*$8 if purchased on Gameday). The first preseason game takes place on Friday, Oct. 13, against the Walleye at 7:15 p.m. in Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center.

View 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule HERE

The K-Wings' 36-game home schedule features a mix of popular past and exciting new promotions. Fan favorite returners are Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 4), 'Black Heritage Celebration' (Feb. 2), Pucks N' Paws (Mar. 29), and the annual New Year's Eve game (Dec. 31). Kalamazoo's new promotions include Deaf Awareness Night (Dec. 10), Semi-Pro Night (Dec. 29), Top Gun Night (Jan. 5), Alzheimer's Awareness (Jan. 28), Dumb & Dumber Night (Mar. 8), and the HockeyTonk Game (Apr. 7).

Kalamazoo plays five home games on its world-famous colored ice, including Orange Ice (Oct. 27), Lavender Ice/Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 25), Rainbow Ice (Jan. 20), Pink Ice (Feb. 10), and Green Ice (Mar. 16).

The K-Wings continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.