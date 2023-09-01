Home Opener Tickets Now Available
September 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Tickets are now available for the Iowa Heartlanders Home Opener, set for Friday, October 20 at 6:35 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Purchase tickets by visiting this link and by calling 319-569-4625.
The home opener feature special season-opening festivities at Xtream Arena and a magnet schedule giveaway (first 2000 fans), presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Iowa also hosts Rapid City on Oct. 21 at 6:05 p.m.
The Heartlanders play 36 games at Xtream Arena this season and have announced the team's promotional schedule. View the team's full promotional calendar here and by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
Single-game tickets for the entire regular season are available September 18.
Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Group Plans, Mini Plans, Flex Tickets and tickets to the Heartlanders' Oct. 20 Home Opener are now available by calling 319-569-4625 and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
